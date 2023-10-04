Economics / FNN Content

October 4, 2023

US electric vehicle to soar past 1.4 million units

By Glenn Dyer | More Articles by Glenn Dyer

US electric vehicle sales are poised to hit a record-breaking 1.4 million units or more by December, following a remarkable surge in the first three quarters of 2023. During the first nine months of the year, EV sales saw a substantial 50.9% increase compared to the same period last year, driving the EV market share up to 7.5%.

Data from carmakers and registrations revealed that a total of 875,798 EVs were sold from January through September. Moreover, with 655,986 EVs sold in the initial seven months of 2023, September alone saw a record-breaking 229,812 EVs sold, elevating the national share from 7.2% to 7.5%. This growth represents a substantial improvement over the same period in 2022 when the market share was slightly over 5%.

In 2022, total US EV sales barely touched 918,500 units. However, based on the current pace, which could potentially accelerate further due to the ongoing union strike against the big three carmakers, leading to increased demand for Teslas and other EVs, the total EV sales for 2023 could range between 1.4 and 1.5 million units.

Notably, US carmakers collectively sold just shy of 4 million units from July through September, encompassing EVs, hybrids, and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

About Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

View more articles by Glenn Dyer →

More Related Articles

September sell-off generates US$50 billion for short sellers

US 10-year bond yields reach 16-year high at 4.80%

RBA’s Michelle Bullock steers steady course amidst economic uncertainty

RBA left cash rate at 4.1%, We think cash rate likely peaked, but 40% chance of one more hike

Australian home prices rose another 0.8% in September – tight supply versus high interest rates

Tesla predicts record 2023 sales despite Q3 delivery slowdown