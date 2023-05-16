FNN Content / Markets / Video

May 16, 2023

Stocks of the Hour: SPX, CTT, IMM

Building upon a 20-year commercial foundation, Capricorn Society has selected Spenda (ASX:SPX) as its preferred supplier to deliver the first phase of its Digital Service Delivery initiative. Spenda’s CEO and MD Adrian Floate, added: “Being selected to work with Capricorn on this significant project shows faith in both in our services and in our ability to deliver to Capricorn’s vision.” Shares are flat at 1.2 cents.

Global luxury online retailer, Cettire (ASX:CTT), provided a trading update, in which sales revenue shot up 122%, versus prior corresponding period. Cettire’s Founder and CEO, Dean Mintz, said: “It is particularly pleasing to see the Company’s localisation strategy is delivering results, with revenue from its emerging markets outpacing the Group.” Shares are trading 12.06 per cent higher at $2.09.

Immutep (ASX:IMM) receives positive feedback from FDA regarding the Company’s late-stage clinical development plans for its first-in-class soluble LAG-3 protein. Immutep CEO, Marc Voigt, commented: “this meeting with the FDA is a critical step in our late-stage development process for 1st line non-small cell lung cancer.” Shares are trading 2.22 per cent higher at 23 cents.

