Tech Solutions for Aged and Disability Care

Corporate Connect Analyst Joh Snyman has released a report on MediTech company Careteq (ASX: CTQ), valuing CTQ at $A0.22 per share, with potential upside from new contract wins above expectation.
Careteq is an Australian health-tech company that has developed and commercialised a suite of products that sit on its proprietary SaaS based assistive living technology platform for use by the elderly, disabled and vulnerable individuals.