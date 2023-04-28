Corporate Connect Research / Markets / Shares / Technology

April 28, 2023

Tech Solutions for Aged and Disability Care

Corporate Connect Analyst Joh Snyman has released a report on MediTech company Careteq (ASX: CTQ), valuing CTQ at $A0.22 per share, with potential upside from new contract wins above expectation.

Careteq is an Australian health-tech company that has developed and commercialised a suite of products that sit on its proprietary SaaS based assistive living technology platform for use by the elderly, disabled and vulnerable individuals.

 

