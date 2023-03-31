Stealth Global Holdings: Strong FY23 Interim result

SGI recently reported its 1H FY23 results, delivering a record profit and building on the steady improvement of recent years. The strong result was driven by organic growth, recent acquisitions and associated scale benefits, combined with positive supply and demand dynamics. In light of this, Corporate Connect Research Analyst Joh Snyman has released an in-depth report on the company which is now available for download.
Headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, Stealth Global Holdings Limited is an Australian publicly listed multinational distribution group with interests in Australia, the United Kingdom and Africa.