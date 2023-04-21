Sayona Mining – Canada’s Only Lithium Producer

Corporate Connect has initiated coverage on local lithium up-and-comer Sayona Mining (ASX: SYA), with Senior Analyst Di Brookman’s report now available for download.
Sayona Mining Limited is an emerging lithium miner with projects in Québec, Canada and Western Australia. In Québec, Sayona is progressing a bid for the North American Lithium (NAL) mine with the backing of a world-class support team, while advancing its flagship Authier Lithium Project and its emerging Tansim Lithium Project. In Western Australia, the Company has an earn-in agreement with leading lithium producer Altura Mining concerning its Pilbara projects, which are considered prospective for lithium and gold.