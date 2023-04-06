TerraCom Ltd (ASX: TER) – Dividends, a Quick Stress Test

This note from Corporate Connect’s Richard Close looks at TerraCom Limited’s (ASX: TER) ability to pay dividends in an environment of declining prices for coal and sector wide declines in share prices. Corporate Connect remains very comfortable that TER’s dividends can be maintained and explore what range of dividends are possible given different payout ratios and coal price forecasts.
TerraCom Limited (ASX: TER) is an emerging company originating as a resource explorer with a large portfolio of operating assets in Australia and South Africa. TER is currently enacting a growth strategy towards delivering a mid-tier diversified operating and trading business and have a global focus on the development of a high yielding diversified asset portfolio for investors.