May 19, 2023

ABx Group – Hiding in Plain Sight

Corporate Connect analyst Richard Close has initiated coverage on ABx Group (ASX: ABX) with a valuation of $0.33 per share, in a report that is now available for download via the ABX company page.

 

 

ABX Group is developing two high-technology businesses:

  1. the discovery of the ideal type of Rare Earth Elements within ABx’s Tasmanian bauxite projects
  2. high-priced aluminium fluoride for aluminium smelters and lithium-ion batteries

and will continue enhancing the value of its bauxite resources for cement, aluminium and fertilisers. 

