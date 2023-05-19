ABx Group – Hiding in Plain Sight

Corporate Connect analyst Richard Close has initiated coverage on ABx Group (ASX: ABX) with a valuation of $0.33 per share, in a report that is now available for download via the ABX company page.
ABX Group is developing two high-technology businesses:
- the discovery of the ideal type of Rare Earth Elements within ABx’s Tasmanian bauxite projects
- high-priced aluminium fluoride for aluminium smelters and lithium-ion batteries
and will continue enhancing the value of its bauxite resources for cement, aluminium and fertilisers.