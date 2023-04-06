The Week that Was: April 3-7, 2023

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Monday 3 April, 2023

Novonix (ASX: NVX) Announces Saudi Joint Venture (video)

Novonix Limited (ASX: NVX) CEO Dr Chris Burns discusses the local battery technology company’s JV with TAQAT of Saudi Arabia to produce anode materials for electric vehicles.

Tuesday 4 April, 2023

The Four Challenges Facing Commercial Property

As rising rates bring a period of illusory wealth to a close, there are few places to hide – no sooner has the lid been lifted on one set of casualties than attention shifts to the next.

RBA’s Next Move Has Markets Guessing

OPEC+’s surprise production cut will be noted by the RBA at its meeting today as a possible short-term boost to cost pressures and perhaps the harbinger of a medium-term slump in activity.

Bridge Street Banter: MCR, EVN

In ASX news Monday, Twiggy Forrest’s Wyloo is happy to sit tight for the moment on its Mincor bid, while Evolution Mining has given a further update on its problems at Ernest Henry.

Local Housing Market Continues to Perplex

The Australian property market remains tough to read, with ABS statistics out on Monday showing building approvals rose while new housing loans again eased in February.

Productivity: The antidote to an inflationary era

Ashwin Alankar from Janus Henderson explains how adopting productivity-enhancing innovations can help corporations defend margins and earnings in an era of higher inflation.

Teck Not Interested in Glencore Bid

Teck Resources has stated that it doesn’t want to be owned in any way by Glencore, the Swiss commodity trader, miner and world’s biggest thermal coal exporter.

Wednesday 5 April, 2023

BHP Spotlight: 2030 Mt. Arthur closure

Jessica Cairns, Head of ESG and Sustainability at Alphinity, looks at BHP’s decision to close its Mt Arthur mine in 2030 and the just transition considerations arising as a result.

ACCC’s Tone Clouds ANZ Ambitions for SUN

ANZ’s $4.9 billion offer for Suncorp’s banking arm looks to be in trouble after comments from the ACCC that it worries about future competition and can’t see many benefits from the deal.

Rio Destined to Go All the Way with ERA

Rio Tinto says it will support ERA’s latest capital raising to help fund the continuing rehabilitation of the Ranger uranium mine in the Northern Territory to the end of June 2024.

RBA Pauses Despite Niggling Inflation

The Reserve Bank of Australia has become the first major central bank to pause its campaign of rate increases, leaving its cash rate at 3.6% even though inflation remains very high.

Is the Money Safe?

Eric Ristuben explains why Russell Investments believe regulators have made the necessary moves to keep issues in the global banking system idiosyncratic, rather than systemic.

Seek and Ye Shall Find the Silver Lining

Seek shares withstood an initial selloff yesterday after the company cut guidance because of a fall in job advertising – closing down 0.95% after sliding more than 7% in early dealings.

North Stawell Minerals: High hopes for Darlington (video)

North Stawell Minerals Limited (ASX: NSM) CEO Russell Krause provides an update, discussing progress to date, the most prospective targets, and milestones ahead.

Thursday 6 April, 2023

Viva’s OTR Foray a Marriage of Convenience

Viva Energy, the owner of the Shell brand in Australia, is making a big bet – with plans to spend a total of $1.4 billion on dramatically expanding itself into non-fuel retailing.

Exceeding Expectations in the Middle East

Daphne Poon from JH highlights what impressed her most on a recent trip to the Middle East as the region undergoes a significant economic and social transformation.

Hoover House Genesis Proving Problematic

Back to the drawing board for the nascent gold miner Hoover House as its delivery is proving a challenge for its parents – St Barbara and the Kerry Stokes-backed Genesis Minerals.

NZRB Goes the Full Press with 50bp Rise

Signs of a slowing economy including a 0.7% contraction in 4Q22 didn’t stop the Reserve Bank of NZ from raising its official cash rate by another half a per cent to 5.25% on Wednesday.

Super Man Finally Hangs Up His Cape

Reg Rowe, founder of Super Cheap Auto and then CEO and chair of its listed successor Super Retail Group, has stepped down after a 51-year association with the company.