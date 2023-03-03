FNN Content / Markets / Video

March 3, 2023

Stocks of the Hour: AAU, IHL, AGC

Antilles Gold (ASX:AAU) has confirmed high grade copper at their El Pilar Oxide Deposit. Mr Brian Johnson, Executive Chairman of Antilles Gold, said that activities in Cuba were transitioning into two distinct arms – one will focus on developing a series of relatively small gold mines within the Minera La Victoria joint venture, and the other on exploring major copper targets. Shares are trading 11.1 per cent higher at 4 cents.

Incannex (ASX:IHL) has announced that it has engaged Catalent to develop and manufacture a psilocybin drug product for clinical trials and potential commercial use.This aims to treat anxiety disorders. Incannex CEO and Managing Director Mr Joel Latham said; “Having our own source of pharmaceutical grade psilocybin not only allows our company to freely undertake clinical trials, it also creates and assists with a number of commercial opportunities.” Shares are trading 9.6 per cent higher at 14.25 cents.

Australian Gold and Copper (ASX:AGC) has announced that high grade historic gold mines have been discovered at their South Cobar Project. AGC Managing Director, Glen Diemar said “We originally found these mine workings from satellite data and their proximity relative to the eastern Cobar Fault seemed incredibly important as many of the Cobar mines have similar positions. When we went there, we simply couldn’t believe the extent of the workings and the large amount of material excavated from these old mines. Shares are trading 9.6 per cent higher at 5.7 cents.

