Antisense Taking a Quick Approach to Long COVID

Corporate Connect Analyst Marc Sinatra has released an update on local biotech Antisense Therapeutics (ASX: ANP) in the wake of a collaborative study Antisense undertook involving Long COVID-19 patients.
This report is now available for download from the ANP Company Page.
Antisense Therapeutics is an Australian publicly-listed biotechnology company, developing and commercializing antisense pharmaceuticals for large unmet markets in rare diseases. The products are in-licensed from Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS), an established leader in antisense drug development.