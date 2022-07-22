The Week that Was – July 18-22, 2022

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Monday 18 July, 2022

ANZ Off Chasing the SUN

ANZ Bank has confirmed that it proposes to buy Suncorp’s banking business for $4.9 billion and will ask its shareholders to cough up $3.5 billion via a one for 15 fully underwritten renounceable issue.

Tuesday 19 July, 2022

Whitehaven Hits Decade High on Record Earnings

NSW coal miner Whitehaven is looking at record earnings of $3 billion for the year to June 30, news that saw the shares hit an 11-year high of $6.14 in Monday’s ASX trading session.

China Not to Blame for Iron Ore Price Woes

Despite a solid month of crude steel output for China in June, iron ore prices have fallen to new seven-month lows, trading under the $US100 mark in Asian trading Monday afternoon.

Lynas Turning Green into Gold

Lynas has again confirmed there is a lot of money to be made by proving to be a reliable, low-cost provider in the rare earths game, reporting a 58% rise in quarterly revenue.

Growth Turning Point?

Central banks continue to aggressively fight inflation; growth seems to be slowing. Schroders’ Stuart Dear thinks this could mark the turning point where fixed income returns improve dramatically.

Finding Solace in the Short

As stocks have wobbled, investors have bemoaned having no place to hide – not even in gold. June alone saw the market fall a whopping 8.97%. Kardinia Capital takes us on a deeper dive.

Strong NZ CPI Bodes Ill for Local Data

New Zealand has given Australia a foretaste of what to expect from the June quarter consumer price index data tomorrow week with a bigger rise than forecast in Monday’s data release.

Wednesday 20 July, 2022

Ampol Another Beneficiary of Ukraine Unrest

The unwitting Australian resource company beneficiaries of Russia’s aggrandisement in Ukraine continue to emerge as June 30 updates and production and sales data are released.

Ore Struggles Reach the Big End of Town

While meeting its record guidance for the full-year, BHP has joined its major iron ore rival Rio Tinto in warning investors about the uncertain outlook for the company and its commodities.

BHP Pushes Back Hard on Queensland Coal Royalties

BHP has made the strongest warning yet from a coal miner about the potential damage the lift in royalties from the Queensland government in its 2022-23 budget might cause.

JB Hi-Fi Earnings Numbers Remain Sound

A surprisingly solid early update Tuesday from electronics and whitegoods retailer JB Hi-Fi, with the company reporting record sales and earnings for the 12 months to June.

Investing in Infrastructure: Why Now?

Infrastructure has seen increased attention amid the broader market weakness. ClearBridge’s Charles Hamieh discusses some opportunities and potential income benefits in the space today.

2021/22 Fidelity Year in Review: Australia

FY 2022 was a tough year with Inflation, interest rates and market volatility all on the rise and Covid still holding sway. Fidelity’s Paul Taylor explains why expectations are still bearish.

Netflix Audience Continues to Shrink

Not for the first time this year, Netflix missed market forecasts, but instead of a repeat of the headlong sell-offs in February and April, this time saw the shares rise.

Thursday 21 July, 2022

Life’s a Beach, Life’s a Gas

The Kerry Stokes dominated Beach Energy yesterday revealed its best quarterly earnings off the back of the surge in global oil and gas prices since the Ukraine invasion in late February.

Gold Miners Battle Great Expectations

Joe Foster from VanEck takes a look at the current state of the gold market, how the yellow metal has performed historically in times of rising rates and what’s in store this time around.

Tech Stock Valuations Have Become Reasonable

As Tim Murray from T. Rowe Price explains, tech sector premium has largely reversed to pre‑pandemic levels but remains elevated. Despite the recent rout, tech stocks still aren’t cheap.

Allkem Fully Charged and Ready to Roll

Allkem has joined rivals such as Pilbara Minerals and Albemarle (of the US) in showing there’s a lot of money to be made from the lithium gig, with prospects of a lot more to come.

Like Taking Candy Right Now for Bubs

Happenstance played a big role in the boost to the June quarter performance for Bubs Australia, which was in the right place at the right time with the right product when the US needed it.

The Sky’s the Limit for Northern Star

Gold miner Northern Star is looking at a small rise in 2022-23 gold production from its mines in Australia and Alaska after wrapping up what seems to have been a successful 2021-22.

Logistics Take their Toll on Tesla

Tesla missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue which fell 9% to $US16.93 billion in the three months to June, but was up 42% from the $US11.9 billion in the June 2021 quarter.

Cor Blimey – UK Inflation Ain’t Half Hot, Mum!

Britain’s inflation woes worsened with the country’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) leaping to a staggering 9.4% reading in June with new warnings it could hit an unheard of 12% in October.

Friday 22 July, 2022

REITs and Navigating the Inflation Panic

It’s been a tough six months; not only for listed real estate, but for most risk assets as well. Even the natural portfolio risk dampener, sovereign bonds, has suffered. Quay Global with more.

Woodside, Santos Join the Petroleum Profit Party

The June quarter and half-year revenue performances by Woodside and Santos were stunning, thanks to the strength in oil and gas prices and the completion of two company-boosting takeovers.

2021/22 Fidelity Year in Review: Global

Quality-focused stock picking remains critical led by a strong valuation discipline to find businesses that are positioned to withstand the current multiple macro-economic challenges.

La Niña Dampens Yancoal’s Spirits

Wet weather and Covid have forced coal miner Yancoal Australia to slash its 2022 output forecast by as much as 7 million tonnes just as it is enjoying record prices, revenues and earnings.

Newcrest Loses Just a Bit of its Lustre

Newcrest’s gold and copper production and sales saw the anticipated improvement in the 4th quarter but it wasn’t enough to prevent the company from finishing short of 2020-21’s levels.

Link Saga Nearing an End – Or Is it?

The Days of Our Lives deal of Australian finance – Link Group’s multi-year attempts to sell itself – looks set to enter its final episode. But then again, like any good soap opera, who knows?