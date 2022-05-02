Markets / Shares / Video

Hexima (ASX: HXL) – Webinar presentation

Michael Aldridge – Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer – Hexima is a biotechnology company actively engaged in the research and development of plant-derived proteins and peptides for applications as human therapeutics. 

