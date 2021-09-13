NAB – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

Credit Suisse downgrades to Neutral from Outperform, noting the stock has rallied 5% over the reporting season and is up 64% on a rolling year basis.

While the bank has restored operating momentum, the broker believes this is now captured in the share price.

National Australia Bank has historically traded at a -5% PE discount to the major banks compared to its current level of parity, the broker adds. Target is steady at $28.50.

Sector: Banks.

