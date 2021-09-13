Broker News

September 13, 2021

AZJ – Morgans rates the stock as Add

Morgans upgrades to Add from Hold, assessing returns are improving at current prices. Beyond FY22 the broker expects a slight decline in earnings through FY23-24 because of falling interest rates.

This will affect the re-set of the network pricing in FY24 and pressure on coal earnings is anticipated amid a decline in contracted capacity and pricing.

The long-dated nature of the assets makes earnings less correlated with the business cycle and this provides a defensive element, the broker suggests. There is also the flexibility to pursue growth investments and/or capital management. Target is raised to $4.14 from $4.06.

Sector: Transportation.

 

Target price is $4.14.Current Price is $3.88. Difference: $0.26 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AZJ meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

