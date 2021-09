T. Rowe Price Equity Specialist Sam Ruiz gives his thoughts on how global equity markets have played out so far across sectors and around the world in the September 2021 quarter.

The T. Rowe Price Global Equity Fund is a high conviction, truly global equity portfolio seeking to invest in companies with above-average and sustainable growth characteristics. The Fund’s objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation. It comes in both hedged and unhedged versions.