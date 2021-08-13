Funds / Markets

August 13, 2021

Schroders on Value – Full Series

By Schroders | More Articles by Schroders

Throughout August 2021, we have been publishing a six-part video series with Simon Adler, Fund Manager – Equity Value for Schroders Australia. In this series, Simon talks about various aspects of value investment and how his firm is positioned moving forward.

We thought it might be handy to have all six episodes accessible in the one spot. Episodes will be added as they are published on ShareCafe until all six have gone live.

Hope you find them informative.

Part One: What’s prompted the rotation from growth to value?

Part Two: Is there still an opportunity in value? (coming soon)

 

