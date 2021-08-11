Vmoto’s “Smart” Electric Mopeds a Game-Changer for the Urban Delivery Sector

by Colin Hay

With electrification of the transport industry seen as a key part of the global journey to “net zero emissions” Australia’s home grown and only ASX- listed global electric motorcycle & moped company Vmoto (ASX: VMT) could not be better placed.

The global explosion in e-mobility sector has witnessed huge growth in sales of “smart” electric motorcycles and mopeds, particularly in Europe.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), electric micromobility sales surged in the second-half of 2020, one of the consumer trends that accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, further boosted by the construction of bike lanes and other measures to promote e-mobility.

It noted that sales of private e-bikes in the United States more than doubled in 2020, outpacing sales of all bikes which were up an already healthy 65%.

There has also been a particular growth surge in the last mile delivery and ride sharing sector. Think Uber Eats, Doordash, Deliveroo, Menulog, Domino’s, Postal Services. The super hi-tech mopeds of today are seen as the perfect tool – particularly in the current lockdown, stay-at-home, society.

Vmoto spokesperson, Blair Sergeant, says the Australian company is at the forefront of the development of “smart” delivery electric mopeds.

A real first mover, Vmoto produced its first prototype from its own China-based manufacturing base back in 2009 and the company continues to lead the way in new opportunities and designs.

“We see ‘smart’ as being a reference to incredibly clever development of IoT devices installed in the e-mopeds, mobile Apps on everyone’s phone and the creation of software that allows real time communication between the smart e-moped and the user’s phone, making for super-efficient business models that also happen to be clean and green with zero emissions,” Mr Sergeant told TechInvest Magazine recently.

Vmoto’s E-Max electric delivery moped has already earned a reputation in the international market as a high performance, heavy duty and long-distance electric delivery vehicle. It is well suited to various delivery purposes including food delivery, parcel delivery and routine government services including police, patrol duty and general municipal services.

The company has also produced numerous models focused on consumer (B2C) and business (B2B) lines, punctuated by the recent release of the B2B model the E-Max VS2 and Vmoto’s E-Max VS1 also recently received ADR Compliance in Australia.

Quite rightly, Vmoto’s E-Max range of electric mopeds has secured a reputation in the international market as one of the best performing electric two-wheel delivery vehicles available – a real work horse.

Vmoto’s focus on quality and R&D has seen the company rated amongst the Top 1 or 2 electric motorcycle/moped companies in the international markets, especially in Europe.

“We have really set ourselves to be placed at the premium end of the electric motorcycle/moped market, which is reflected in both design and performance of all our products,” Mr Sergeant said.

“We have a clear first mover advantage in a fast-growing global EV market with strong tailwinds.”

Australia’s Vmoto is now at the forefront of this electric revolution and is incredibly well placed to enjoy the benefits of the rapidly growing global market in last mile delivery and ride-sharing mobility, simultaneously making a meaningful contribution to the world’s target of net zero emissions.