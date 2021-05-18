Shedding Light on Sustainable Fixed Income

Investors are increasingly wanting their money invested in more sustainable ways that deliver better outcomes for society as well as their portfolios. Consumers are becoming more actively engaged with their environmental and social footprints, and sovereign wealth funds, superannuation funds, corporates, insurance companies and firms like Janus Henderson are increasingly seeking ways to invest responsibly and with positive impact.

We fundamentally believe that the consideration of ESG factors is vital to making sound investment decisions. This is consistent with our philosophy of pursuing “quality before price” within fixed interest strategies. We believe that clients end up with better quality portfolios and thus risk adjusted returns.

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risk analysis is incorporated throughout our investment process. Our approach employs negative screens as well as positive impact tilts. We apply this approach across our investment strategies, which we believe to be best practice.

As the market evolves, we are being presented with more opportunities to incorporate assets into our portfolios that positively impact areas like social housing, climate change, women’s leadership and other UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) aligned initiatives.

There are a range of different types of sustainable finance options available and below we introduce each one, discuss some of the trends we are seeing in Australia and also discuss some of the challenges that surround sustainable finance.

Getting to know the different types of sustainable lending options

Green bonds:

These are bonds designed to finance eligible green projects and mainly relate to six (or more) star rated green buildings, renewable energy projects, or carbon reduction expenditure. Proceeds of green bonds are used to specifically fund certified green projects.

Social bonds:

Similar to green bonds, these are also issued for specific projects, where proceeds are designated for social purposes – such as affordable housing, clean water, or public hospitals. This is a smaller subset of the market, but it is growing. We currently provide capital via social bonds that invest to improve gender equality, reduce poverty, and provide access to affordable housing.

Sustainability bonds:

Broader in definition, these are designed to finance projects that could meet either of the green or social bond criteria. The International Capital Market Association (ICMA) published Sustainability-Linked Bond Principles, which aim to minimise the risk of ‘greenwashing’ specific securities, encouraging and incentivising issuance to fund specific sustainability targets.

Sustainability-linked bonds:

In these bonds, a measurable, sustainable target is specifically tied to a company. For example, CO 2 emissions reduction, or the percentage of renewable energy capacity. The interest paid on the bond can change in the future based on the issuer’s performance against their own ESG criteria. Rather than funding specific sustainability projects, these bonds instead fund general corporate needs (part of which is the attainment of the company’s target). This type of lending represents the vast majority of public debt issuance globally and will likely be a growth area. We expect to see our first sustainability-linked bond issued into Australia this year.

Four examples of holdings within the Janus Henderson Tactical Income Fund*: