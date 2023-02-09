Fixed Income is Attractive, but Beware of “Fake” Yield

A coming shift in focus

Whether inflationary pressures decelerate more slowly or quicker than expected, central banks are moving closer to peak overnight rates. And from our perspective, the combination of relatively high yields and normalized credit spreads has made fixed income quite attractive. So much so that the multi-sector income portfolios that I manage are overweight fixed income and underweight equities.

However, as 2023 progresses, we expect the market’s focus to shift from inflation, interest rates and duration fears to concerns over the slowing global economy, earnings, profits, bond defaults, bankruptcies and the like.

And just because yields are higher, it doesn’t mean risk is lower. The business environment has changed in many ways over the past few years. For example, from a cash flow generation standpoint, the most acute and obvious challenges are higher interest expense and labor, both of which dramatically lower the profit calculus.

Less acute, but no less important, is what we believe will be rising capital intensity that will add to the list of business challenges.

Taking a step back, the economic stagnation of the 2010s was a function of corporate savings exceeding investment. Given the low-growth environment, companies diverted capital away from productive projects to financialize returns through higher dividend payouts, stock repurchases and mergers and acquisitions. At the same time, globalization allowed companies to outsource production to lower-cost countries, further driving up profitability. All this resulted in a global fall in capital intensity throughout the decade, as illustrated in Exhibit 2.