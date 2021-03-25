Broker News

March 25, 2021

BKL – Citi rates the stock as Sell

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Despite having better sales momentum than Swisse in A&NZ, competition could increase for Blackmores over 2021 as Swisse plans to invest in marketing and branding and expand its practitioner brand Nutra+, explains Citi. The $59.20 target and the Sell rating are retained.

The broker calculates the company is trading on high multiples and has concerns about the performance in Australia, just when competition is increasing and the company is reducing its investment in its salesforce.

Sector: Household & Personal Products.

 

Target price is $59.20.Current Price is $82.92. Difference: ($23.72) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If BKL meets the Citi target it will return approximately -40% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

TPW – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

PMV – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

CPU – Morgans rates the stock as Add

BEN – Macquarie rates the stock as Upgrade to Outperform

WHC – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

NHC – Morgans rates the stock as Add