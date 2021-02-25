Broker News

February 25, 2021

SYD – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Sydney Airport’s 2020 result was hit by one-offs with operating income an estimated $130m in the second half versus last year’s $687m. UBS has downgraded the operating income forecast for 2021 to $543m assuming a slower recovery pace and no final dividend.

International traffic continues to be the primary driver of cashflow recovery and the broker does not expect 2019 levels to be achieved until 2024.

Given the tug of war between the pressure from rising bond yields and positivity around the global vaccination rollout, UBS prefers to stick to Neutral with the target falling to $6 from $6.60.

Sector: Transportation.

 

Target price is $6.00.Current Price is $6.08. Difference: ($0.08) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SYD meets the UBS target it will return approximately -1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

BKL – Citi rates the stock as Sell

HUM – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

WOW – UBS rates the stock as Buy

HMC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

ITG – Morgans rates the stock as Add

RHC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral