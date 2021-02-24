RHC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

APRA Private Health Insurance Hospital statistics reveal weak overnight volumes in the December quarter but the participation rate continues to track higher.

Credit Suisse expects Ramsay Healthcare should be a beneficiary of a volume tailwind post covid and its $69 target price and Neutral credit rating.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

Target price is $69.00.Current Price is $62.59. Difference: $6.41 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If RHC meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).