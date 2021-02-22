ORG – UBS rates the stock as Buy

First half results were ahead of UBS estimates, largely because of a strong operating performance from APLNG. The board will now consider on-market buybacks to supplement dividends. UBS believes this will be accretive.

Headwinds continue in the energy markets business from re-pricing of retail and in gas and electricity. UBS lowers FY22-23 estimates to reflect continued margin pressure. Buy rating retained. Target is reduced to $5.50 from $5.75.

Sector: Energy.

Target price is $5.50.Current Price is $4.45. Difference: $1.05 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ORG meets the UBS target it will return approximately 19% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).