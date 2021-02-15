Broker News

February 15, 2021

ARF – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Arena REIT’s first-half result was in line with Credit Suisse’s expectations in terms of operating profit and earnings per share. The REIT’s distribution guidance for FY21, maintained at 14.8c, is considered conservative by the broker with market rent providing scope for upside.

The broker highlights favourable industry dynamics including a resilient childcare sector that has helped Arena maintain 100% portfolio occupancy while increasing its portfolio weighted average lease expiry.

Neutral retained. Target is raised to $3.04 from $2.91.

Sector: Real Estate.

 

Target price is $3.04.Current Price is $3.08. Difference: ($0.04) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ARF meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately -1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

BBN – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

RHC – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

AMP – Macquarie rates the stock as Upgrade to Neutral

NCM – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

GNC – Morgans rates the stock as Add

AQZ – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform