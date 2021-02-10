Broker News

February 10, 2021

CWN – Macquarie rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Crown Resorts has been deemed unsuitable for the Crown Sydney licence and Macquarie assesses the pathway to obtaining approval is onerous and may take two years.

The broker believes the NSW casino inquiry report brings into question the company’s suitability to operate both the Melbourne and Perth casinos. Nevertheless, Macquarie expects Melbourne and Perth gambling will continue without hindrance.

As there is a high level of risk and uncertainty as to how the company will manage the pathway to approval going forward, the broker downgrades to Neutral from Outperform. Target is reduced to $8.30 from $11.00.

Sector: Consumer Services.

 

Target price is $8.30.Current Price is $10.15. Difference: ($1.85) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CWN meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately -22% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

VOC – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

KGL – Morgans rates the stock as Add

BUB – Citi rates the stock as Sell

PLS – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral

CLW – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

VOC – Morgans rates the stock as Hold