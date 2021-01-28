Australia…One Hour In…ASX down 159 points

ASX200 down 159 points (2.3%) to 6621.

Lots of Quarterly results out today, especially in the mining sector. Apologies if I have missed any. Let me know if you want more details………..

Bard1 Life Sciences (+3.4%); has been granted a US patent which covers BARD1’s unique Molecular Net technology.

Evolution (-1.2%); said it is on track to meet its FY 2021 guidance after lifting 2Q gold production by 6%.

Fortescue (-3.3%); said Q iron-ore shipments were in line with the year-earlier period. 1H earnings are due on Feb 18.

Galaxy (-3%); 4Q activities update.

Hawkstone Mining (+23%); announced 90% Lithium recovery from Metallurgical testing.

IOOF Holdings (-7%); said its funds under management took a hit in the 2Q due to the termination of its relationship with Westpac’s wealth platform BT. FUM was down $400m to $202.4bn.

Newcrest (-1.8%); recorded a 6.4% increase in Q gold production and said it expects the cost of pandemic-related measures to be higher than earlier anticipated.

Rio Tinto (-2.9%); named Simon Trott, currently chief commercial officer, as its new iron ore chief executive in a reshuffle of the leadership team under the miner’s new CEO.

Splitit (-3%); had a record Q, with volumes up 218% yoy. Revenue surged 359% to $US2.9m. New brands that adopted Splitit included Quiksilver, Billabong, DC Shoes, Puffy, Ghostbed, Cowboy Bikes, Amain Hobbies, Idle Sleep, Joov and Super Jeweler. Yet, they recorded a $US66.8m loss…….

……….and some news from after market in the US. Apple, Tesla and Fakebook have all reported after the closing bell. All seem ok but all are volatile in late trading. Apple was -0.8% in normal trade and currently -0.5% in late trade, Tesla was -2.1% in normal and is -4.3% in late and Fakebook was -3.5% in normal and is +0.69% in late. (with thanks to Holden, M…aka the two inch punch)