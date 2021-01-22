Broker News

January 22, 2021

IPL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Fertiliser prices are strengthening and even with a weaker USD, have created a stronger near-term outlook for Incitec Pivot, suggests Credit Suisse.

The broker has upgraded its FY21 forecasts while downgrading its FY22 forecast figures due to AUD/USD currency assumptions. With robust demand and moderate supply additions, the broker expects a more favourable backdrop for fertilisers in 2021.

While constructive on the near-term outlook, Credit Suisse reduces its rating to Neutral from Outperform led by the recent share price strength. Target rises to $2.73 from $2.70.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $2.73.Current Price is $2.73. Difference: $0.00 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If IPL meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

RMD – UBS rates the stock as Buy

S32 – Morgans rates the stock as Downgrade to Hold

SSR – UBS rates the stock as Buy

BHP – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

ANN – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

BRG – Morgans rates the stock as Add