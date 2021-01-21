SSR – UBS rates the stock as Buy

SSR Mining’s guidance for 2021 proved in-line with UBS’s forecasts, but costs are expected to be higher and more investments are on the agenda (some $100m more).

The broker explains projected free cashflow is a key component of its Buy thesis. It sees the stock trading on circa 12% FCF yield currently.

As UBS only models a 3% dividend yield, the broker believes there is material upside risk to potential investment returns. Valuation has dropped due to a stronger Aussie dollar.

New price target of $28 compares with $30 previously. Buy rating retained.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $28.00.Current Price is $22.90. Difference: $5.10 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SSR meets the UBS target it will return approximately 18% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).