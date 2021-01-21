BRG – Morgans rates the stock as Add

In anticipation of the February results season, Morgans previews all stocks under coverage. The broker settles upon 22 key stock buy ideas to guide investors toward expected positive price reactions.

The broker expects a strong result, forecasting around 16% earnings (EBIT) growth and believes a strong first half outcome could make FY21 guidance look conservative.

Commentary around geographical rollout, the performance of European operations and new product development pipeline are expected by the analyst to be key to the result.

The Add rating and $29.18 target are unchanged.

Sector: Retailing.

Target price is $29.18.Current Price is $28.80. Difference: $0.38