Broker News

January 19, 2021

ELD – Citi rates the stock as Buy

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Citi analysts point out the 2020/21 winter crop is set to beat expectations, with record collections during the current harvest. 

In addition, above-average rainfall is expected to continue until autumn, creating favourable conditions for sales of rural products.

Long story short: Citi sees plenty of justification for its above-consensus forecasts, which are supporting the Buy rating and $13 price target.

Sector: Food, Beverage & Tobacco.

 

Target price is $13.00.Current Price is $10.71. Difference: $2.29 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ELD meets the Citi target it will return approximately 18% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

SUL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

CGF – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

RIO – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

STO – Citi rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral from Buy

PDL – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

ALD – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform