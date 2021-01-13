Broker News

January 13, 2021

ALU – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Weaker-for-longer, such is Credit Suisse’s conclusion post the release of Altium’s unaudited half-yearly numbers. The analysts do note management declared the pipeline of deals looking to materialise in H2 is “significant”.

Earnings estimates have been reduced and the analysts conclude their initiation of coverage with an Outperform rating and $42 price target has proved to be “a half too early”.

In Credit Suisse’s words: “This business is exposed to high levels of non-recurring sales (e.g. license sales), which increases cyclicality and makes the business susceptible to headwinds such as COVID-19.”

Outperform rating retained, while the price target drops to $35 from $42.

Sector: Software & Services.

 

Target price is $35.00.Current Price is $30.13. Difference: $4.87 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ALU meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

NVX – Morgans rates the stock as Downgrade to Hold from Add

ARB – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

QBE – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

ASX – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Underperform

QBE – Macquarie rates the stock as Underperform

CHC – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight