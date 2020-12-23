Broker News

December 23, 2020

VHT – Morgans rates the stock as Add

Volpara Health Technologies has signed a five-year SaaS contract with BreastScreen Queensland for the quality assurance platform, VolparaEnterprise. There is scope to expand the services to include VolparaDensity and VolparaLive.

The broker expects other state based screening programs will likely follow.

The analyst highlights the potential near-term catalyst regarding an FDA ruling to mandate a women’s breast density must be reported.

Morgans makes no changes to forecasts, and the Add rating and target price of $1.71 are unchanged.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

 

Target price is $1.71.Current Price is $1.39. Difference: $0.32 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If VHT meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 19% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

