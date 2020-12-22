Broker News

December 22, 2020

AGL – Citi rates the stock as Neutral

After an incident at the Liddell power station, AGL Energy has downgraded its FY21 net profit guidance to $500-$580m from $560-$660m. The downgrade is a mix of the financial impact of the Liddell incident (estimated at $25m) along with soft demand and continued weakness in electricity prices.

Citi expects AGL’s guidance to narrow at the half-year result in February and expects net profit to be $504m for FY21.

Target is reduced to $12.16 from $14.49. Neutral retained.

Sector: Utilities.

 

Target price is $12.16.Current Price is $12.54. Difference: ($0.38) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AGL meets the Citi target it will return approximately -3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

