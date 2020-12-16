Broker News

December 16, 2020

MGH – Morgans rates the stock as Add

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Related Companies

Morgans initiates coverage of Maas Group Holdings with an Add rating and $3.05 target price.

The company is a leading independent Australian construction materials, equipment and services provider. It has diversified exposures across civil, infrastructure, mining and real estate end markets.

Over FY20-23, the broker forecasts an EPS compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22%, driven by material growth in quarry sales volumes and increased residential sales.

Additionally, the analyst expects strong activity levels in civil and infrastructure end markets.

The company provides exposure to a founder-led business benefitting from positive industry tailwinds and further upside potential from accretive M&A, in Morgans view.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $3.05.

 

 

RELATED COMPANIESTagged
Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

PTB – Morgans rates the stock as Add

DOW – UBS rates the stock as Buy

SBM – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

ALU – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

RRL – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

AGL – UBS rates the stock as Sell