MGH – Morgans rates the stock as Add

Morgans initiates coverage of Maas Group Holdings with an Add rating and $3.05 target price.

The company is a leading independent Australian construction materials, equipment and services provider. It has diversified exposures across civil, infrastructure, mining and real estate end markets.

Over FY20-23, the broker forecasts an EPS compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22%, driven by material growth in quarry sales volumes and increased residential sales.

Additionally, the analyst expects strong activity levels in civil and infrastructure end markets.

The company provides exposure to a founder-led business benefitting from positive industry tailwinds and further upside potential from accretive M&A, in Morgans view.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $3.05.