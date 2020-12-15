Broker News

December 15, 2020

ALU – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Altium has divested its non-core tasking division to the European private equity firm – FSN Capital – for US$110m. The transaction is expected to complete in the third quarter of FY21.

The company reaffirmed its FY21 guidance despite the covid lock-downs in the US and the tasking transaction that will impact the historical revenue split of 45:55.

UBS notes the divestment is consistent with Altium’s focus on its Altium 365 platform and realignment to cloud. Post-transaction the company will have more than US$210m in net cash, potentially opening increasing acquisition opportunities.

Neutral and $36 target retained.

Sector: Software & Services.

 

Target price is $36.00.Current Price is $34.58. Difference: $1.42 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ALU meets the UBS target it will return approximately 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

RRL – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

AGL – UBS rates the stock as Sell

PSQ – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

VEA – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

OML – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

APE – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight