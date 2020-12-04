Broker News

December 4, 2020

MQG – Morgans rates the stock as Add

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Macquarie Group has announced the acquisition of Waddell & Reed Financial (WRF), a US-listed Asset Management (AM) and Wealth Management (WM) business.

Strategically the acquisition makes sense to Morgans, adding significant scale and AM diversity. The area of concern is considered WRF’s declining funds under management (FUM) profile over time, meaning the business will have to be reinvigorated.

The broker leaves the FY21 EPS forecast unchanged and lifts the FY22 EPS estimate by around 3%.

The Add rating is unchanged and the target price increased to $147 from $141.20, after the forecast earnings change and an increase in long-term growth assumptions.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

Target price is $147.00.Current Price is $139.85. Difference: $7.15 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If MQG meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

HLS – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

SEK – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

STO – Morgans rates the stock as Add

AUB – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

APT – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

MVF – Morgans rates the stock as Add