December 4, 2020

HLS – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

Healius has completed the sale of its Medical Centres business to BGH Capital, receiving $483m. Credit Suisse believes the company could return up to $200m to shareholders via a special dividend and increase the ordinary dividend payout ratio.

The broker also expects margin expansion from the collection centre rationalisation that has occurred so far in FY21.

The Outperform rating and target of $4 are maintained.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

Target price is $4.00.Current Price is $3.66. Difference: $0.34 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If HLS meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

