Broker News

October 21, 2020

CMM – Macquarie rates the stock as Underperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

The development of Karlawinda is on schedule for first gold in the fourth quarter of FY21. Budget is on track for $165-170m.

The company has also announced conditions for the drawing down of the $80m debt facility have been met. Hence, Macquarie anticipates no further funding will be required.

Despite the good progress, the broker notes the stock continues to trade at a multiple in line with more established producers and retains an Underperform rating. Target is $1.70.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $1.70.Current Price is $1.84. Difference: ($0.14) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CMM meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately -8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

WOW – Citi rates the stock as Upgrade to Buy from Neutral

VMY – Morgans rates the stock as Add

CSL – UBS rates the stock as Buy

AMI – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

BLD – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

QAN – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform