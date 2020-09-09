Opportunities And Risks In The Market

About Martin Conlon

Martin is Head of Australian Equities at Schroders. He is a fund manager and involved in the portfolio construction process for Australian Equity portfolios, while also retaining analytical responsibilities for the Diversified Financials, Gaming, General Insurance, Life insurance and Telecommunications sectors. Martin joined Schroders in 1994 and was promoted to Head of Australian Equities in 2003. Prior to joining Schroders he was an accountant at Ernst & Young. Martin holds a Bachelor of Economics from Macquarie University, a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment and is a qualified Chartered Accountant.