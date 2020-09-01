PTB – Morgans rates the stock as Add

PTB Group’s FY20 result hit Morgans expectations for net profit before tax, foreign exchange and extraordinary items (NPBTFX) of $8m.

The company managed the difficult trading conditions in the second half by shifting towards engine and parts sales, noted the broker.

The company provided guidance for FY21 NPBTFX of between $11m-$13m.

The broker continues to forecast a fully franked 5cps total dividend in FY21, but notes that in the medium-term dividends may need to be partially franked.

The Add rating is maintained and the target price is increased to $0.86 from $0.77.

Sector: Capital Goods.

Target price is $0.86.Current Price is $0.74. Difference: $0.12 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If PTB meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).