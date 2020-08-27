Broker News

August 27, 2020

FCL – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Related Companies

FY20 results were in line with the recent update and materially ahead of prospectus. Guidance is for revenue growth of 20% with 30% growth in subscription fees and Macquarie believes the company is positioned to deliver on its forecasts.

Importantly, if current utilisation levels are held throughout FY21, the broker calculates 15% upside to gross profit forecasts and 70% upside to EBITDA forecasts. Outperform retained. Target rises to $6.06 from $5.87.

Sector: Software & Services.

Target price is $6.06.Current Price is $5.53. Difference: $0.53 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If FCL meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

RELATED COMPANIESTagged
Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

NSR – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

ABC – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

FMG – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

SDF – Citi rates the stock as Buy

ANN – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

TPG – Morgans rates the stock as Add