Broker News

August 26, 2020

ANN – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Ansell’s FY20 result is considered strong by UBS with robust healthcare GBU performance. The Industrial GBU was impacted by covid-19 but still ahead of the broker’s estimate.

UBS expects modest FX tailwinds in FY21 and has upgraded its FY21 earnings forecast by 4%.

The broker expects growth in both divisions over the short-to-medium term led by demand for healthcare gloves and a rebound in manufacturing activity. The quantum of growth is difficult to determine, especially in healthcare and the guidance range for FY21 is wide.

Target increases to $39.00 from $38.75. UBS maintains its Neutral rating.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

Target price is $39.00.Current Price is $39.68. Difference: ($0.68) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ANN meets the UBS target it will return approximately -2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

FMG – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

SDF – Citi rates the stock as Buy

TPG – Morgans rates the stock as Add

SXY – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

AVN – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

HPI – Morgans rates the stock as Hold