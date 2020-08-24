Broker News

August 24, 2020

HPI – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Hotel Property Investments’ result was in-line with Morgans expectations.

The FY20 distribution was 20cps and the broker forecasts FY21 DPS of 19cps.

The analyst notes the company’s portfolio has exposure to 45 hotel and accommodation assets with a weighted average cap rate (WACR) of 6.1%, while the weighted average lease expiry (WALE) is currently around 11.4 years and occupancy is 100%.

The Hold rating is maintained. The target price is increased to $3.15 from $3.10.

Sector: Real Estate.

Target price is $3.15.Current Price is $3.02. Difference: $0.13 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If HPI meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

A2M – UBS rates the stock as Buy

ING – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

CCL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral

S32 – UBS rates the stock as Buy

BLX – Morgans rates the stock as Add

DXS – Citi rates the stock as Neutral