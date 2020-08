a2 Milk has made an offer to acquire 75% interest in Mataura Valley Milk for $270m as part of its long-term strategy to participate in infant formula (IF) manufacturing.

UBS reckons in the long-term, this will provide a2 Milk with manufacturing diversification and protection against potential China regulatory shift requiring integrated manufacturing.

UBS reiterates a Buy rating with a target price of NZ$22.70.

Sector: Food, Beverage & Tobacco.

Current Price is $18.37. Target price not assessed.