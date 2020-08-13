CPU – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

Computershare’s FY20 management earnings were slightly above Credit Suisse estimate and in-line with its lowered guidance.

For FY21, the company expects earnings to decline by -11% (constant currency). This is -6% below the consensus and -2% below Credit Suisse’s forecast. Costs will be the key driver in FY21.

The broker has lowered its FY21 earnings forecast by -2%.

Credit Suisse retains its Neutral rating with a target price of $13.90.

Sector: Software & Services.

Target price is $13.90.Current Price is $13.48. Difference: $0.42 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CPU meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).