BAP – Citi rates the stock as Buy

Citi retains a Buy rating of Bapcor as the end of JobKeeper is likely to have a limited impact on profitability, unlike other discretionary retailers eligible for the scheme.

Trade is well-placed to benefit from increased use of personal transport while there are multiple growth opportunities in Thailand. Target is $6.85.

Sector: Retailing.

Target price is $6.85.Current Price is $6.26. Difference: $0.59 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If BAP meets the Citi target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).