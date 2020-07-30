SBM – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

FY21 guidance is for production of 370-410,000 ounces. The guidance for Gwalia as softer than Credit Suisse had expected but is not critical to the outlook or future capability.

The broker awaits permit advancement at Atlantic and an investment decision on the Simberi sulphide.

Outperform rating retained. Target is raised to $3.70 from $3.45.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $3.70.Current Price is $3.51. Difference: $0.19 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SBM meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).