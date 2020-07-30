Broker News

July 30, 2020

SBM – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

FY21 guidance is for production of 370-410,000 ounces. The guidance for Gwalia as softer than Credit Suisse had expected but is not critical to the outlook or future capability.

The broker awaits permit advancement at Atlantic and an investment decision on the Simberi sulphide.

Outperform rating retained. Target is raised to $3.70 from $3.45.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $3.70.Current Price is $3.51. Difference: $0.19 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SBM meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

PAR – Morgans rates the stock as Downgrade to Reduce from Hold

ASB – Citi rates the stock as Buy

ILU – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

CVN – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

SGR – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

RIO – UBS rates the stock as Neutral