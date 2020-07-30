Broker News

July 30, 2020

ASB – Citi rates the stock as Buy

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Citi highlights more opportunities in the US after naval shipbuilding has been proposed to be included in the latest covid-19 relief measures. This includes Expeditionary Medical Ships (EMS) and Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF).

If Austal is awarded the contract, Citi notes this will shore up its pipeline. This is important with the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) program winding down, comments the broker.

The company’s ability to win new work with the US Navy is now enhanced by the its expansion into steel shipbuilding. The broker thinks the market is under-appreciating this at the moment.

Citi retains its Buy rating with a target price of $4.23.

Sector: Capital Goods.

Target price is $4.23.Current Price is $3.30. Difference: $0.93 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ASB meets the Citi target it will return approximately 22% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

PAR – Morgans rates the stock as Downgrade to Reduce from Hold

SBM – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

ILU – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

CVN – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

SGR – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

RIO – UBS rates the stock as Neutral