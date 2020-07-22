Broker News

RMD – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

UBS has analysed the current penetration of the US obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) market and assessed the sustainability of new patient flow generator set-up growth.

While the broker acknowledges reaching a definitive conclusion is difficult, the base case forecast suggests the US is around 60% penetrated. Assuming flow generator volume growth of 5% over the forecast period, full saturation is reached in FY28. However, this is extended out to FY36 when using a figure for disease prevalence of 20%.

UBS reveals feedback from US sleep physicians suggests no sign of slowdown in new patient diagnosis, with obesity and ageing being the key drivers.

The broker anticipates a robust 4Q20 result and forecasts sales growth of of 15% and non-GAAP EPS of US$1.33.

Neutral rating maintained. Target is raised to US$200 from US$183.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

Current Price is $29.27. Target price not assessed.

