Broker News

July 20, 2020

CWP – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Cedar Woods Properties had guided to $43m FY20 profit pre-virus, but now the company expects $20-21m, down -57% on FY19. The disruption has pushed a material number of settlements into July, being FY21.

Pre-sales of $360m by June compares favourably with $330m in FY19, the broker notes, suggesting solid earnings certainty and an uplift into FY21-22. That said, a return to pre-virus earnings is unlikely until after FY22, but the broker highlights a strong balance sheet offering acquisition potential in a weak market.

Target rises to $5.34 from $5.14, Hold retained.

Sector: Real Estate.

Target price is $5.34.Current Price is $5.06. Difference: $0.28 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CWP meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

RIO – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

WOW – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

AWC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral

AD8 – UBS rates the stock as Buy

MHJ – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

SXL – Macquarie rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform